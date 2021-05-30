May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.