Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
