May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

