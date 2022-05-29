 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

