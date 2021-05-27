 Skip to main content
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

