May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

