Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
