This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
