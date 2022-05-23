This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
