May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Windy and cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

