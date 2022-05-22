 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News