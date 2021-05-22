This evening in Kearney: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
