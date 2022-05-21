May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.