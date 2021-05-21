May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.