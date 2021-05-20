Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low around 55F. Winds ESE…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney will see wa…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. …
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…