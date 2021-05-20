May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.