May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Windy. Rain showers early, with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

