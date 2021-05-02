This evening's outlook for Kearney: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
