May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.