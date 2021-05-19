Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
