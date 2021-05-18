This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
