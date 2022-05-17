May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.