May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

