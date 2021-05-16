May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.