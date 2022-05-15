This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
