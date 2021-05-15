This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
