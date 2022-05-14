May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.