This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
