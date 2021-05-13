May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.