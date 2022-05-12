May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
