May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.