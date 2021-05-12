Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people w…
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Kearney…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The Kear…
This evening in Kearney: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The …
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…