This evening in Kearney: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
