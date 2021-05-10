 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News