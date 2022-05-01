May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.