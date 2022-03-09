Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.