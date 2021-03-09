Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.