Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
