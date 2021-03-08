Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.