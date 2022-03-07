This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
