Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fore…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…