Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

