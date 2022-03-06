 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News