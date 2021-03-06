Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.