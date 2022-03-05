 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

