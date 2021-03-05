 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News