Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
