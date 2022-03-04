This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
