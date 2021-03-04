This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
