Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph.