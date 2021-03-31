For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
