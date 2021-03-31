 Skip to main content
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

