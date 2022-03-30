This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. H…
Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney ar…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 25F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Ke…