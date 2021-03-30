Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.