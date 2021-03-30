For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. …
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
This evening in Kearney: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. ENE winds shifti…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…