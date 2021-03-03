 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

