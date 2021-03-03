This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
