Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Local Weather

